Over the weekend, two of the biggest names in music—Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar—dropped a surprise collab to coincide with Bey’s Renaissance World Tour.



“American Has A Problem,” a fan-favorite song off the Renaissance album now has its own remix, featuring a verse from the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers artist. The slightly over four-minute song opens immediately with Lamar’s verse, which includes the classic wordplay and impressive flow switches fans love him for. The cover art for the new song also shows an American flag made up entirely of red, white and blue bullets. (I don’t have to tell you how apropos that is given, well—America.)

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

This, of course, isn’t the first remix that Bey’s done. Less than two months after the world was first introduced to the album’s lead single “Break My Soul” back in June of last year, the “Cuff It” singer followed that up with a four-song EP with various remixes from will.i.am, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, global scene queen Honey Dijon and New York producer/DJ Nita Aviance. This also isn’t the first time Bey and Kung Fu Kenny have collaborated, he was also featured on her critically acclaimed album Lemonade, on the song “Freedom.”



The new remix comes a little less than a month before summer hits. Still, given the song’s popularity already, many online are already loving this new iteration and gearing up to blast it all season.

As previously reported by The Root, the “Pure/Honey” singer is currently in the middle of her Renaissance tour. So far her setlist naturally includes all the songs from the current album, as well as others from her discography such as: “Dangerously In Love 2,” “Flaws and All,” “1+1,” “I’m Goin’ Down” (Mary J. Blige cover), “I Care,” “Lift Off” (Jay-Z and Kanye West cover, “Formation,” “Diva,” “Run the World (Girls),” “My Power,” “Black Parade,” “Savage” (Remix), “Partition,” “Get Me Bodied,” “Before I Let Go,” and more.