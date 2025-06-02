Serena Williams Breaks Down How Much Money Her Daughter Gets For Her Weekly Allowance

With a combined estimated net worth of over $400 million, tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, could easily give their daughters, Olympia and Adira anything their little hearts desire. But rather than constantly showering their girls with lavish gifts, the couple is doing their best to make sure their kids understand the value of hard work – and the importance of having a good lawyer.

Although Adira, who will celebrate her second birthday in August, is still a little too young for chores, Williams and Ohanian have already started teaching her 7-year-old big sister Olympia that you have to work for the things you want – and they’ve even inked the terms of her weekly allowance in a family contract.

Ohanian shared the news of the deal in an April 24 video post on X, giving a special shout out to her momager Serena who negotiated some pretty good terms on her behalf.

“Yes, Olympia’s got a contract. $7/week allowance—negotiated by her mom (who somehow got her weekends off). Feed the dog, clothes in the hamper, make her bed, get paid. We’re trying to build the muscle: work = reward. Good things come when you work for it,” he tagged the post.

In the video, Ohanian explained that although he and his uber-famous wife are multimillionaires now, that wasn’t always the case, which is why it’s so important to them to make sure their kids stay grounded.

“Neither Serena nor I grew up with wealth, so we’re both trying to navigate how to create the circumstances for her to be able to be a functional adult while also having the resources that we couldn’t have imagined,” he said.

Ohanian shared that Olympia got one of her first lessons in what it’s like to have to wait for pay day when she was trying to save for a $125 Tamagotchi watch.

“I need her to feel that little bit of pain of like, ‘Ugh, I gotta wait two more weeks for that paycheck and then start to remember that “because I do this work, I get this money,'” he said.