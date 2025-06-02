DDG’s Brother’s Viral Fight Over Man Calling Him This Ridiculous Nickname May Not Be What it Seems

Popular streamer DDG is back in the headlines, but this time, it has nothing to do with his sour relationship with Halle Bailey — it has everything to do with another member of his family and some legal action just might be coming as a result. We’ll explain.

Over the weekend, gamers, celebs and fans all converged to Houston over the weekend to attend the annual DreamCon event. While the event mostly went off without a hitch, things hit a snag for DDG when an male attendee walked by and insulted him, calling him “Doo Doo Garbage,” a popular play on his name that’s recently picked up on social media.

Upon hearing it, DDG’s brother DuB and his cameraman began fighting the man, exchanging jabs in the middle of the event to much commotion. See the fallout below.

Full video of the Fight involving DDGs brother Dub & a hater at Dream Con just came out 👀 pic.twitter.com/gIHpwCOhXq — Net Klips (@NetKlips) June 1, 2025

The video subsequently went viral online with many pointing to the streamer’s hostile circle and the altercation as another mark against him in the ongoing custody battle he’s going through with the aforementioned Bailey. Others felt like the incident was a stain on the event. In the aftermath, a man who appears to be the same one who verbally accosted DDG spoke out in a separate video, giving his POV about what happened.

“[We] see DDG walking by, and it’s whatever. I heard about DDG before, I heard the name, I heard the term ‘Doo Doo Garbage.’ I’m thinking it’d be funny, just a little joke,” the man explained. “So I call him ‘Doo Doo Garbage’ from around the way. His homeboys stop, come back, his brother DuB tries to press me about what I said. ‘What you say?’ ‘Doo Doo Garbage.’ Pushed the shit out of me.”

The man also said that he was consequently banned from that event and isn’t sure if he’ll be able to attend next year. He also threatened to take legal action against DDG and/or his brother over what transpired.

And while the online chatter both online and from the man involved appear to be something serious, according to DDG himself–it may have all been just for clicks. In a followup stream that showed him exchanging pleasantries with fellow popular streamer Kai Cenat at DreamCon, DDG downplayed what happened and told Cenat that the ordeal was all a skit.

“Why you out here fighting?” Cenat asked.

“We ain’t fighting, it was a skit,” DDG said before changing the topic of the conversation.

DDG told Kai the fight dub got into was a skit😂 pic.twitter.com/HuvYO0mUJl — ɢᴡᴀɴ🎬 (@DacxOfficial) June 1, 2025

As that clip began circulating online, it apparently got back to man who was involved and he pushed back on the narrative, saying that it wasn’t a skit.

Additionally, DDG’s brother also responded in a later stream to the man saying he was looking at taking legal action against him.

“You cannot sue nobody for trying to fight me and be–he was a b*tch. Like you try to fight me and you was a b*tch. And it didn’t go the way your brain thought it was gon’ go. And y’all was six deep, shut yo b*tch ass up,” he said. “Boy if that nigga try to sue, I’ma tear his ass up in court.”