Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J Reveals Will Smith's Reaction to Their Oscar Win

For those not familiar with the inner workings of Hollywood politics, awards season can be like swimming through shark-infested waters. Just when you think you’re safe, here comes a blood thirsty Great White you didn’t see. Rap group Three 6 Mafia found that out first hand in 2006, when they shocked the world by winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” from Hustle & Flow. For founding member Juicy J, once the elation of winning wore off, the awkward emotional roller coaster of Oscars night set in. Sure people are happy for you, but they can also be jealous.



During a recent appearance on the Allison Interviews podcast, the Memphis legend described a weird interaction with fellow rapper/movie star Will Smith. Apparently, the Fresh Prince might not have been as happy for Juicy and his friends as he appeared.

“He ran up, he was like, ‘Man, I’m just mad ‘cause y’all got one before me,’” he said. “It could’ve been a joke, but I don’t know him. First of all, when I seen him, I was like, ‘I grew up listening to your music, man. It’s an honor to meet you.’ And he shook my hand, but he was like, ‘Man, what the hell? Y’all got one before me?’”

“It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” Wins Best Original Song | 78th Oscars (2006)

Obviously, we don’t know exactly how Will was feeling in that moment, but since he’s known for his boisterous, class clown persona, let’s assume he was joking. The “Dark Horse” artist noted the Men in Black actor’s well-known comedic prowess, but he didn’t feel good about their conversation.

“And like I said, he could have been joking. He’s a comedian too,” Juicy said. “But I didn’t take it like that because I’m thinking people are gonna be like, ‘Congratulations.’ But he didn’t say that.”

With so many industry insiders in one place, Oscars night can be a little hectic. It can also involve a lot of butt kissing and insincere congratulations. If it’s not a world you spend a lot of time in, it can be hard to figure out who’s really happy for you and who’s just acting.

As he recalled the many unforgettable moments of that night, the Stay Trippy rapper revealed that he felt more celebrated by white stars than Black stars. John Travolta, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney were among those who offered “congratulations.” He even explained that the group got dirty looks from Black actors when they showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

“Nobody Black walked up to me and said, ‘Congratulations,’ that I can remember,” he said. “But a lot of that stuff was kinda weird that night.”

Looking back, the 78th Academy Awards were a particularly white affair, with barely any Black artists receiving nominations. It’s possible this could have led to some jealousy and resentment toward a group of “outsiders” winning with their first nom. As we chronicled during the 2023 awards season, it’s extremely difficult for Black creatives to receive recognition. Three 6 Mafia swooping in and winning with a catchy song from a movie about a pimp likely led to some very hard feelings.