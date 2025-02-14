Whoa! There's a Huge New Development in Jay-Z's Assault Case

After a very surprising turn of events, the lawsuit filed against Jay Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs by Jane Doe has been dismissed, per a court filing made on Friday obtained by Variety.



As we reported, Jay was named in one of the many civil lawsuits against Diddy at the end of last year. In the suit, a Jane Doe alleged that Diddy and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter raped her in back 2000. What followed was a very public back and forth between Jay and his lawyer Alex Spiro and Doe’s attorney Tony Buzbee, both in public and in the press.

Now, it is reported that a voluntary dismissal was filed by attorneys Buzbee and Antigone Curis, claiming that Doe “hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice,” per Variety.

Roc Nation released a statement, signed by Jay-Z, to their social media platforms, saying that “today is a victory.”

“This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” the statement reads, calling it a “fictional tale.” Jay-Z also goes on to say that his children and wife were affected by the suit.

“The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed,” it continues. “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions.”

The statement then goes on to say that the “system has failed,” while calling for “truth to prevail for all victims and those false accused equally.”

Jay’s attorney also released a statement, stating, “by standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”