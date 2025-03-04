How Jay-Z is Seeking Vengeance Toward the Woman Who Sued Him For Sexual Assault

Jay-Z is certainly going to make sure he gets the last say in the legal battle against rape claims coming from a mysterious Jane Doe Diddy accuser. His latest move is a countersuit...against the woman herself.

The rapper, legally named Shawn Carter, filed a complaint in Alabama federal court Monday (March 3) against the Jane Doe who stirred up all this controversy. The woman was represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee in a lawsuit that accused Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z of rape.

The Jane Doe claimed she was 13 years old when she went snooping outside Radio City Music Hall trying to get into the VMAs, per the lawsuit. However, the suit says the then-teen got scooped up by one of Combs’ associates and brought to his mansion party where she was allegedly drugged and then raped by both rappers, per court documents.

Originally, Jay-Z was listed as an anonymous celebrity in the suit but was later identified, resulting in a fiery legal back-and-forth between the rapper and attorney Buzbee. However, in fear of retaliation, Doe dismissed her lawsuit and also admitted to inconsistencies in her account, according to her anonymous interview with NBC. Though, in a statement, Buzbee told Rolling Stone there was much more behind pulling out of the lawsuit.

“Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. She won’t,” Buzbee said. “Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. [This] same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases.”

Jay-Z’s suit now accuses Buzbee and attorney David Fortney of pursuing an “evil conspiracy” to extort him on the “completely fabricated” and “wildly horrific” claim that he raped the Jane Doe. The suit also claims Doe’s admission of inconsistent story details was an admission to lying about the whole thing.

“Doe has now voluntarily admitted directly to representatives of Mr. Carter that the story brought before the world in court and on global television was just that: a false, malicious story,” Jay-Z’s lawsuit reads. “She has admitted that Mr. Carter did not assault her; and that indeed it was Buzbee himself – whom she met for the first time at a coffee shop in Houston on the day of her maliciously false NBC News interview – who pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”

Jay-Z still has a pending lawsuit against Buzbee himself, claiming the attorney should be sanctioned for not properly laying out the facts of Jane Doe’s story.

