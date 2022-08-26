The always controversial Azealia Banks took to social media earlier this week to announce that she will star in her own reality show. The musician said via Instagram stories that “the Azealia Banks reality TV show is happening. I’m excited.” A network and air date have yet to be revealed but she did remark that: “FINALLY people get to see the real me: an asshole.”

Banks also claims the program was supposed to start sooner, but that Nicki Minaj was responsible for bringing things to a temporary halt. “I was supposed to start filming a reality show last month,” she explained. “But apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”

Banks continued to disparage Minaj, though she was insistent that she was speaking on behalf of the network. “And now they all hate her and think she’s ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight and boring.” Minaj has ignored Banks’ comments for now.

Though the tentative series could make the artist a pretty penny, it would also exploit her mental health issues. Yes, Banks is known for high-profile (and often one-sided beefs) with artists like Beyoncé, Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Zayn Malik and Perez Hilton. In the past, however, she has also expressed inner turmoil as a result of racism.

In a 2016 Instagram post, she wrote:

“I’m not blaming anyone or anything for any of my actions, but I think it’s really important to for people outside of us (black folk) to understand the detrimental effects of whiteness and white supremacy/white cultural pervasiveness on black peoples MENTAL HEALTH as a whole and the MENTAL HEALTH of black individual herself.”

Hopefully, she’s surrounding herself with people who actually care about her well being.