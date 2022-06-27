While the whole world still has Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” on repeat, at least one person is very unhappy with Queen Bey’s new dance single.

According to XXLMag, Azealia Banks has taken issue with the song, as she feels the 28-time Grammy winner is trying to “erase” her “contributions to house music, dance music, electronic music.”

After a Metro UK article cited anonymous sources claiming Beyoncé had used dance music from artists like “MistaJam, David Asante, MNEK, Kamille and early Azealia Banks when brainstorming,” “The Big Big Beat” artist went on one of her infamous social media rants. She accused the “Freedom” singer of using Banks’ music to grab attention.

“You’re ‘brainstorming’ with six people to my early records,” Banks wrote. “Which are miles beyond whatever flaccid and insecure attempt you just made to try for an attention grab during pride month? When you don’t give a damn about the gays any other time of the year?”

Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL (Official Lyric Video)

First of all, Beyoncé absolutely does not need Azealia Banks to get attention. When she leaves her house in the morning, people are following her to figure out what she’s doing. Tidal tweeted “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29” and we all turned into Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, following clues about the mysterious new Beyoncé album. And because the nonsense she sent out on the internet wasn’t enough, Banks actually released an audio rant of her claims that Beyoncé is somehow obsessed with trying to “erase” her in favor of other artists.

“Okay, I’m sorry, but this is really fucking creepy,” Banks said. “Beyoncé has been trying to write me out of my own narrative for, like, years at this point. Like, this is so fucking weird. So, early Azealia Banks records. So, what are you trying to do? Are you trying to encapsulate my music in time and say and say like, you know, it’s vintage or something, as if my last three releases have not whooped your ass. Are you kidding? As if I’m not showing major versatility and all of that. You want me to not be Yemaya so fucking badly. You want it to be Solange. You want it to be Chloe Bailey, Little Mermaid movie, and you don’t include Azealia Banks. Like, oh my fucking God. You’re a joke.”

I know this is hard for Azealia Banks to hear, but you’re nowhere near Beyoncé’s level and she is not thinking about you. She is busy with a family and an entertainment empire. She has no time for your latest “here’s why I’m better than this celebrity” rant. Whatever you’re trying to do with this, it’s not working.

