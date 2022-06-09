The troll of all trolls, Azealia Banks went at basically any and everybody in a Twitter rant on Tuesday, speaking specifically on other female rappers.

While going back and forth with random Twitter users, Banks directed criticism at Cardi B while also propping her up for some of the success she’s found in her career. But, most of her attention was directed toward Iggy Azalea.

The back and forth between Twitter users started when Banks tweeted, “Yo Bodak Yellow is really still a TOP TIER female rap record. It’s so fucking NEW YORK.”

A user called her out saying that Banks is normally the one being critical of Cardi B but is now giving her a lot of praise. In response Banks tweeted, “It’s mad funny how fans be thinking they know what goes on behind the scenes. Or think artists care about what y’all think about industry we work in.”

She continued, “I’ve always thought bodak yellow was fire. Plus cardi b’s personal, mental and cultural glow up is solid.”



Another Twitter user hopped in saying, “this is you basically calling cardi an industry plant.”

Banks did not mince words in response tweeting, “She was an industry plant lmao. But sis took advantage of the opportunity and rode that bitch the fuck out, assembled the right team, seized the moment and made herself a cultural mainstay. U have to respect it.”

This is when the conversation shifted toward Iggy Azalea when a user questioned why she’s propping up Cardi B but doesn’t like Iggy.



Banks proceeded to shift the smoke to Iggy when she tweeted, “Sis really was supposed to use T.I for whatever he was worth, drop the blaccent - give fancy and a slew of other kesha type joints, then give fashion mogul Victoria Beckham KUNT. But she’s giving the single mom thing she really thought whiteness would shield her from. Damn.”

The user then accused Banks of switching up the conversation to fit her narrative. But Banks brushed it off saying that she isn’t interested in Iggy’s music to continue the conversation.



Banks’ tweets about Iggy being a single mother are a reference to her public issues with the baby’s father, Playboi Carti.



But whatever the point of this back and forth spat between Banks and a random Twitter user was about, I do know I lost some brain cells trying to figure out what Banks was talking about.

