Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

Is Drake Getting Ready to Retire From Rap?

The Her Loss rapper, who's gearing up to go on tour this summer, recently discussed what the future holds for him in a new interview.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (4)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

In “Tuscan Leather”, the opening song off Drake’s 2013 album Nothing Was The Same, the Toronto rapper said: “Just give it time, we’ll see who’s still around a decade from now.” Now, nearly 10 since dropping that line it looks as if he may be gearing up to say goodbye to the rap game.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Stars of Lifetime's A New Orleans Noel On Their Rom-Com Christmas Movie
December 16, 2022
A Lot of Respect: How Jennifer Hudson Is Finding Her Voice Through Aretha Franklin
August 10, 2021

Per HipHopDX, the Her Loss rapper recently said as much in a snippet of a new interview with fellow rapper Lil Yachty released on Thursday. In it, the two sit in chairs on a very picturesque beach as they discuss their respective careers. That’s when Drake opened up about the possibility of taking a “graceful exit” from his highly successful and highly lucrative career.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like—I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” he said.

Advertisement

The full interview is expected to release some time on Friday, so hopefully the “Massive” artist will go a bit more into how and why he’s now entertaining this train of thought after all these years.

Top Image
Tout Image
40% off
Omni Cook Robot All-in-1 Food Processor

Omni Cook Robot All-in-1 Food Processor

21 different cooking functions
The 7" touchscreen can display easy-to-follow recipes right at the unit while you’re cooking. It’s Wi-Fi enabled so you can access a nearly unlimited database of recipes to expand your culinary horizons

Advertisement

Whether you like his music or not, it’s an undeniable fact that Drake has been at the top of the rap game for at least the last decade. From countless awards to hella meme-able moments: the 6 Gawd’s impact on music and culture is one that enviable and could probably be dissected in a variety of ways.

But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. So if we are about to say goodbye to rapper Drake and hello to whatever his next evolution is, then I guess he’s earned it.

EntertainmentMusic