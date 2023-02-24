Is Drake Getting Ready to Retire From Rap?

In “Tuscan Leather”, the opening song off Drake’s 2013 album Nothing Was The Same, the Toronto rapper said: “Just give it time, we’ll see who’s still around a decade from now.” Now, nearly 10 since dropping that line it looks as if he may be gearing up to say goodbye to the rap game.

Per HipHopDX, the Her Loss rapper recently said as much in a snippet of a new interview with fellow rapper Lil Yachty released on Thursday. In it, the two sit in chairs on a very picturesque beach as they discuss their respective careers. That’s when Drake opened up about the possibility of taking a “graceful exit” from his highly successful and highly lucrative career.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like—I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” he said.

Advertisement

The full interview is expected to release some time on Friday, so hopefully the “Massive” artist will go a bit more into how and why he’s now entertaining this train of thought after all these years.

Whether you like his music or not, it’s an undeniable fact that Drake has been at the top of the rap game for at least the last decade. From countless awards to hella meme-able moments: the 6 Gawd’s impact on music and culture is one that enviable and could probably be dissected in a variety of ways.

But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. So if we are about to say goodbye to rapper Drake and hello to whatever his next evolution is, then I guess he’s earned it.