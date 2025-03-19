The Tea On Why Lizzo Said Andy Cohen 'Outed' Her

While celebrity beefs seem par for the course these days, the one allegedly brewing between Lizzo and Bravo host Andy Cohen is one that hardly any of us expected. But you’ll more than likely understand why it’s happening.

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

The interesting fact was revealed when the “About Damn Time” singer stopped by for an interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to discuss her new music and other happenings in her career. While the conversation initially got off to a positive start, things shifted when the conversation turned more personal. After Cohen asked Lizzo if she was in love with her boyfriend Myke Wright, that’s when she revealed that she had an issue with the Bravo star and took the time to address him right then and there.

Advertisement

“I really got beef with you because the last time we saw each other, you f*cking outed me!” Lizzo said with a smile.

Advertisement

“I did, I did. Your boyfriend was in the room and I did,” Cohen acknowledged.

Lizzo Has Beef with Andy Cohen #shorts #lizzo

However, Lizzo went on to give him a little grace as she also acknowledged that Cohen didn’t know at the time that Wright was her partner. She also explained due to their mutually agreed on privacy, she was in a “weird” position when Cohen asked that because she didn’t want to deny the relationship in the moment due to Wright being present with her during the interview. Yet and still, it was something she wanted to reveal in her own timing.

Advertisement

“It was an indavertent [outing]. I stepped in sh*t but I didn’t mean to step in it,” Cohen said before asking her if the moment was a sore spot for the relationship.

Though Lizzo assured him that she and Wright were fine, she did say that it caused issues with the world because people were inclined to try to “destroy” their happiness.