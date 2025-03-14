Lizzo's Revelation About Her Mental Health to Fans at a Los Angeles Concert Will Break Your Heart

Lizzo is getting all the real about her mental health and sharing some truly sad news with her fans. But hopefully, her revelations will spark some much needed conversations for everyone else.

Speaking to a crowd at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the “Truth Hurts” singer took a moment to express how she got through her battle with depression back in 2023. For context, it was that same year that she came under fire thanks to allegations of sexual misconduct, hostile workplace conditions, racial and sexual harassment and more from a few of her former backup dancers and former stylist.

Thankfully, she’ll only have to face the allegations from the dancers in court as a judge ruled in December 2023 that the stylist “failed to show real evidence to support her suit.”

Still, facing those legal issues brought hardships to the “Rumors” singer and during the recent show, she detailed how her next album — titled “Love In Real Life”— was inspired by an hopeful moment she had with a fan amidst her mental health struggles.

“I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually I got over that fear,” she said.

She went on to say how she crossed paths with a stranger at a concert and after telling her that they loved her, they embraced for a split second before parting ways. That embrace wound up being the catalyst for not only her new music, but for the eventual improvement of her outlook on life.

“After that experience I was like, ‘Damn, you can’t get this sh*t on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.’ And I don’t share that story to gain some sort of sympathy. We’re beyond that, bitch. Look at me!” she said.

She ended her speech by encouraging others who may be having a rough time dealing with depression to reach out to people because they’ll have a listening ear. She also kept it true to her body positivity roots and inspired those who feel some type of way about their bodies to surround themselves with people who love them and will lift them up no matter what size they are.

“If you hate the way you look, reach out to someone who loves you and who will tell you, ‘You are f*cking beautiful as you are right now, no matter how your body changes.’ Because you may not believe, but you are special,” she said.

Lizzo has previously spoken out about the lawsuits, telling Keke Palmer in a podcast interview back in December 2024 that she was “very deeply hurt” by their claims and maintained she did nothing wrong.