If you were at Madison Square Garden this weekend, then I’m sure you’re the envy of all of your friends— thanks in large part to a sold-out comedy show that took place on Saturday night. The event featured some names you might recognize, like Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, who were co-headlining their “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” comedy tour. It also included a surprise appearance by Dave Chappelle, who served as the opening act for the night.

Per Deadline, the controversial comedian performed a 20 minute long set which included jokes on everything from his recent cancelled show at Minnesota’s legendary First Avenue venue to the bizarre attack he survived at the Hollywood Bowl back in May. After he wrapped, Rock got up to perform with Hart closing out the show soon after.

But perhaps the most surprising part of the whole night was when the real GOAT (that’s “greatest of all time” for those unaware) of comedy showed up as the night neared its end—and I’m talking about none other than........................an actual, living breathing, goat.

You see, before things wrapped, the three comedians got into a friendly debate about who the real comedy GOAT was, and then, well... you see what happened. To end the debate, the goat gift was then presented to Rock by Hart and the two shared a sentimental moment after the fact.

Reflecting on the event, Hart later captioned in an Instagram post: “Last night was by far the best moment of my career….I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Just know that last night was the true definition of a “EPIC NIGHT” …..I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we did to the Garden will never be done again….We made history last night!!!!!!!! #ComedicRockStarShit #RockHartChappelle”

I’m sure the goat shares you all’s excitement as well! I don’t know though, I understand gimmicks and jokes but a whole farm animal? Its a bit too on the nose, don’t you think? At any rate, it appears cancel culture is still having no effect on Dave or Chris so, onward and upward I suppose, gents!