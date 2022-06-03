It’s obvious that Kevin Hart is a clone.

That’s the only explanation for how the actor/comedian has so many projects coming up this summer. That’s right, there’s not just one Kevin Hart, there’s like five of them—and each one is responsible for a different movie or TV series. The good news is all of these projects look fun and interesting.

According to Deadline, the True Story star is developing a series for Peacock based on his early days as a sneaker salesman. In the past, Kevin has said he only took the job to make his mom happy. But it was his store manager who told him to try stand-up comedy, so everything worked out for the best.

True to Size is set in 1998 and “will follow 20-something Kevin after he stumbles into a new job selling sneakers at Sneaker World, and the family he makes out of its crew of b-team misfits who are all equally as lost on the path to ‘figuring out’ life in their 20s.”

It sounds like a fun workplace series, but with the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s star enthusiastic brand of comedy. Much like Peacock’s Bel-Air, this all depends on who is cast as young Kevin. The actor must be able to capture his personality and charisma. If they get the right person, this could be another standout for the streaming network.

And since Hart is never just working on one thing at a time, the trailer for his upcoming movie The Man From Toronto was released earlier in the week. The comedy co-stars Woody Harrelson and features Kevin’s sales consultant being mistaken for Harrelson’s dangerous assassin, which leads to chaos and shenanigans. It premieres on Netflix Friday, June 24.

If that’s not enough Kevin Hart, the Central Intelligence actor returns Tuesday, June 21 at 9/8c with Season 3 of his E! game show Celebrity Game Face. The show has the comedian leading his famous friends through a series of hilarious games as they compete for the prestigious “Hart of Champion” trophy and donations to their charities.

Season 3 includes teams featuring The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold; Morris Chestnut and his wife Pam Byse; The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica “JB” Betts; married WWE superstars Naomi and Jimmy Uso and producer DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck.

And let’s not forget his latest big-screen collaboration with Dwayne Johnson, DC League of Super-Pets, hitting theaters July 29.

Clearly, Kevin Hart never sleeps, because I’m exhausted just writing about his schedule.