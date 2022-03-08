On Monday, comedic icons and actors Chris Rock and Kevin Hart announced they’ll be hitting the road for a joint comedy tour, “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed,” this summer.

Beginning in July, the five-stop tour will encompass various cities across New York and New Jersey with more dates to be announced, according to Complex. Both Rock and Hart (ha!) took to social media to share the news on Monday night.

“Breaking News!!! Excited to announce a run of shows with Chris Rock this summer!!! ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED,” the True Story star captioned in a post to Instagram. “Chris has forever been a mentor of mine and more importantly a brother and a friend to me in this comedy game. I can’t wait to make history with him and destroy these markets!!!!!! Buckle up bitcheeeeesssss….. it’s about to go down!!!!!!#RockHart.”

Prior to this announcement, Rock also shared he’d be embarking on a solo world tour some time this year, titled “Ego Death World Tour,” which will feature “all new material, introspective very personal and very funny.”

Additionally, and as previously reported by The Root, both the Fargo actor and Hart can be seen next at the end of April for the weeklong “Netflix Is a Joke” festival, which boasts a variety of popular comedians including Deon Cole, Wanda Sykes, Dave Chapelle, Craig Robinson, Damon Wayans, Donnell Rawlings, Luenell, Marlon Wayans, Maya Rudolph, Ms. Pat, Nicole Byer, Sam Jay, Plastic Cup Boyz, Mo Gilligan, London Hughes, Janelle Janes, David Arnold, Brian Simpson and more.

Tickets for “Rock Hart” are set to go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, head on over to ticketmaster.com. “Netflix Is a Joke” begins April 29-May 8, 2022. For more information on how to cop your tix, go to netflixisajokefest.com.