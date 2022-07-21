It looks like Dave Chappelle’s show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue venue on Wednesday night did not go on, thanks to social media backlash over the comedian’s booking.

According to Variety, the popular venue took to social media to explain that Chappelle’s show was cancelled just hours before he was set to take the stage and was subsequently moved to Varsity Theater instead. They also posted an apology to their patrons for even booking him in the first place.

“To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know we let you down,” First Avenue began. “We are not just a black box with people in it and we understand that First Ave is not just a room but meaningful beyond our walls. The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission.”

Advertisement

They continued: “We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know that there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback.”

Tickets for Chappelle’s show quickly sold out upon the initial announcement, but some commenters were swift to condemn the venue for bringing the controversial comedian down to perform citing its rules against transphobic and homophobic jokes/content.

Neither Chappelle nor his reps have commented or responded to the theaters statement. As previously reported by The Root, the comedian’s recently released Netflix special What’s In a Name addressed the backlash he’s received stemming from his commentary about members of trans community in his previously released comedy special, The Closer.