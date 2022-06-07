Chris Rock doesn’t appear to be too pressed about “reconciling” with Will Smith, despite Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent comments for them to do so.

According to ET, the comedian isn’t giving too much thought to Pinkett Smith’s “plea” and isn’t at all “concerned” with the famous family at the moment. Instead, a source says Rock is using his energy to tend to his tour and prep for a forthcoming comedy special.

Of course, Rock has previously taken the liberty to discuss the now-infamous Oscars slap via jokes on a couple of occasions—so it’s pretty safe to assume he doesn’t mind broaching the topic. But it’ll definitely be interesting to see if or when the King Richard star and the comedian will get back to a good place and discuss the incident together.

In addition to his own solo tour, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Rock and Dave Chappelle would be coming together for a joint stand-up show in London this fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will co-headline the “historic” and “iconic” show at the 02 Arena, organized by Live Nation. Tickets go on sale June 10 with the show slated to go down on September 3.

Now I don’t know about you, but I, for one, find it pretty fitting that these two would do a show together. Both have been the subject of wild attacks in the last few months alone and have subsequently been the talk of the town ever since. It’s actually a pretty smart move when you think about it, so let’s just hope the buzz and demand will still be high by the time the fall rolls around.