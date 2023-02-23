The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters

Television

The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters

Our tear-filled list of TV’s most devastating deaths.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters
Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

When you’re fully invested in a TV show, there’s nothing worse than the death of one of your favorite characters. Whether you know it’s coming or it takes you by surprise, it’s never easy to say goodbye. As fans of The CW’s All American grapple with the loss of an original fan favorite, we decided it was time to take a look back at some of the saddest deaths in TV history.

Coach Billy Baker - All American

Image for article titled The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

It was a truly devastating turn of events as news of Coach Baker’s death spread to his players and their families. He may be gone, but his legacy lives on through all the students he helped.

Wallace - The Wire

The Wire Clip: Bodie and Poot Kill Wallace

Young Wallace was never cut out for the drug world, but that was the life he grew up in. The look on his face in that moment before he’s killed is the first of many unforgettable Michael B. Jordan performances.

Candy - Pose

Pose | Season 2 Ep. 4: Candy Lip-Sync Highlight | FX

Candy was never Pose’s most likable character—and she wasn’t supposed to be. But, she was absolutely it’s most memorable. As heartbreaking as her death was, she went out in style.

Chidi Anagonye - The Good Place

Chidi’s Wave Returns to the Ocean - The Good Place

Thanks to the amazing William Jackson Harper, no character has a more beautiful TV death than The Good Place’s Chidi.

Detective Eddie Torres - New York Undercover

New York Undercover: Eddie Torres Dies

Fans were seriously invested in the romance between Eddie and Detective Nina Moreno. When they got married, it was like our friends finally tied the knot. Then shortly after the happy day, he died in a shocking car bomb. Honestly, I still haven’t recovered from that explosion.

Wes Gibbins - How to Get Away with Murder

Wes Is Under The Sheet - How To Get Away With Murder

This Shonda Rhimes drama was known for shocking reveals, but when the second half of Season 3 focused on Wes’ murder, fans were thrown for a loop.

Missandei - Game of Thrones

Image for article titled The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Surprising deaths on Game of Thrones was par for the course. However, they usually had some purpose within the overall story. Among the show’s many egregious mistakes in its final season was the completely senseless murder of Missandei.

Jesse Hubbard - All My Children

Jesse and Angie’s story

If you watched soap operas in the ‘80s, Angie and Jesse were your supercouple. When the Pine Valley Police detective was killed in the line of duty it was absolutely devastating. Angie never really recovered. Luckily, this is the soap world and Jesse returned 20 years later, very much alive.

Anastasia “Dee” Dualla - Battlestar Galactica

Image for article titled The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters
Screenshot: Battlestar Galactica

Loss wasn’t new to the crew of the Galactica, but Dee taking her own life after a night out with ex-husband Lee, left viewers stunned. To this day, it’s a hotly debated topic among fans.

Dr. Greg Pratt - ER

Image for article titled The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters
Screenshot: ER-Emergency Room

Mekhi Phifer destroyed audiences with one of the medical series’ most memorable deaths. Those last few minutes of his life where he knows his friends can’t save him are devastating.

Omar - The Wire

Image for article titled The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters
Screenshot: The Wire

Considering the dangerous life he lived, Omar’s death wasn’t a surprise. However, we were expecting someone of Omar’s stature to go out in a dramatic blaze of glory.

Pray Tell - Pose

Pose | Pray Comes Clean - Season 3 Ep. 4 Highlight | FX

The fact that we knew Pray Tell was dying didn’t make us grieve any less. As his friends and family remembered him, we also felt like we were losing someone close to us.

Mr. Hooper - Sesame Street

Sesame Street - Goodbye Mr. Hooper

For a lot of kids, the 1983 episode featuring the death of Mr. Hooper was their first exposure to loss and grief. As usual, Sesame Street handled the subject beautifully, walking us through the sadness and making it clear that all of our feelings are OK.

