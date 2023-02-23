The Most Heartbreaking Deaths of Our Favorite TV Characters

When you’re fully invested in a TV show, there’s nothing worse than the death of one of your favorite characters. Whether you know it’s coming or it takes you by surprise, it’s never easy to say goodbye. As fans of The CW’s All American grapple with the loss of an original fan favorite, we decided it was time to take a look back at some of the saddest deaths in TV history.
When you’re fully invested in a TV show, there’s nothing worse than the death of one of your favorite characters. Whether you know it’s coming or it takes you by surprise, it’s never easy to say goodbye. As fans of The CW’s All American grapple with the loss of an original fan favorite, we decided it was time to take a look back at some of the saddest deaths in TV history.
2 / 15
Coach Billy Baker - All American
Coach Billy Baker - All American
It was a truly devastating turn of events as news of Coach Baker’s death spread to his players and their families. He may be gone, but his legacy lives on through all the students he helped.
3 / 15
Wallace - The Wire
Wallace - The Wire
Young Wallace was never cut out for the drug world, but that was the life he grew up in. The look on his face in that moment before he’s killed is the first of many unforgettable Michael B. Jordan performances.
4 / 15
Candy - Pose
Candy - Pose
Candy was never Pose’s most likable character—and she wasn’t supposed to be. But, she was absolutely it’s most memorable. As heartbreaking as her death was, she went out in style.
5 / 15
Chidi Anagonye - The Good Place
Chidi Anagonye - The Good Place
Thanks to the amazing William Jackson Harper, no character has a more beautiful TV death than The Good Place’s Chidi.
6 / 15
Detective Eddie Torres - New York Undercover
Detective Eddie Torres - New York Undercover
Fans were seriously invested in the romance between Eddie and Detective Nina Moreno. When they got married, it was like our friends finally tied the knot. Then shortly after the happy day, he died in a shocking car bomb. Honestly, I still haven’t recovered from that explosion.
7 / 15
Wes Gibbins - How to Get Away with Murder
Wes Gibbins - How to Get Away with Murder
This Shonda Rhimes drama was known for shocking reveals, but when the second half of Season 3 focused on Wes’ murder, fans were thrown for a loop.
8 / 15
Missandei - Game of Thrones
Missandei - Game of Thrones
Surprising deaths on Game of Thrones was par for the course. However, they usually had some purpose within the overall story. Among the show’s many egregious mistakes in its final season was the completely senseless murder of Missandei.
9 / 15
Jesse Hubbard - All My Children
Jesse Hubbard - All My Children
If you watched soap operas in the ‘80s, Angie and Jesse were your supercouple. When the Pine Valley Police detective was killed in the line of duty it was absolutely devastating. Angie never really recovered. Luckily, this is the soap world and Jesse returned 20 years later, very much alive.
10 / 15
Anastasia “Dee” Dualla - Battlestar Galactica
Anastasia “Dee” Dualla - Battlestar Galactica
Loss wasn’t new to the crew of the Galactica, but Dee taking her own life after a night out with ex-husband Lee, left viewers stunned. To this day, it’s a hotly debated topic among fans.
11 / 15
Dr. Greg Pratt - ER
Dr. Greg Pratt - ER
Mekhi Phifer destroyed audiences with one of the medical series’ most memorable deaths. Those last few minutes of his life where he knows his friends can’t save him are devastating.
12 / 15
Omar - The Wire
Omar - The Wire
Considering the dangerous life he lived, Omar’s death wasn’t a surprise. However, we were expecting someone of Omar’s stature to go out in a dramatic blaze of glory.
13 / 15
Pray Tell - Pose
Pray Tell - Pose
The fact that we knew Pray Tell was dying didn’t make us grieve any less. As his friends and family remembered him, we also felt like we were losing someone close to us.
14 / 15
Mr. Hooper - Sesame Street
Mr. Hooper - Sesame Street
For a lot of kids, the 1983 episode featuring the death of Mr. Hooper was their first exposure to loss and grief. As usual, Sesame Street handled the subject beautifully, walking us through the sadness and making it clear that all of our feelings are OK.
15 / 15