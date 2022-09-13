Award shows are chock full of awkward or just flat out bad comedy bits. For the most part, the 2022 Emmys were a fun, tame affair. No slaps allowed. However, one particularly weird and uncomfortable moment does have people scratching their heads and is on the receiving end of the internet’s wrath.



As Will Arnett dragged Jimmy Kimmel on stage to present the award for Writing in a Comedy Series, The LEGO Batman star claimed Jimmy had too many skinny margaritas after losing his category. The talk show host then lay motionless while Arnett continued to present the award.

You’d think the bit would be over when the winner was announced, but apparently not. As Quinta Brunson went on stage to accept the award for Abbott Elementary, he remained on the ground, drawing attention away from Quinta.

Writing for a Comedy Series: 74th Emmy Awards

Brunson, ever the comedian, handled the situation like a pro saying, “Wake up Jimmy, I won.” When he still didn’t move she joked, “Here hold my phone” and placed the device on his chest.

“I know Jimmy Kimmel and I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson said in the press room after her win. “Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot, was one of the first people to see Abbott and Instagram messaged me to say he thought this was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC.”

“At that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there,” she added. “I kinda consider him one of the comedy godfathers…so I was wrapped up in the moment. Tomorrow I might be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so maybe I’ll punch him in the face.”

Well, Quinta might be cool with Jimmy, but the internet definitely is not. After she finished her acceptance speech social media lit up with people criticizing the sometimes Oscar host for his “white male privilege.”

One user tweeted, “Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘dead’ body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary”

Another message read, “White male privilege is laying on the ground & expecting a Black woman to just step around you while she accepts her hard-earned award. Fuck Jimmy Kimmel. #Emmys2022”

A particularly scathing post read, “CAN SOMEONE TELL THE HUMAN PERSONIFICATION OF WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE THAT IS @jimmykimmel THAT HE IS NOT ENTITLED TO TAKE UP *ALL* THE SPACE—ESPECIALLY WHEN THAT SPACE BELONGS TO @quintabrunson WHO HAD TO LITERALLY NAVIGATE AROUND HIM TO ACCEPT HER HISTORIC #EMMY”

Considering how Quinta described their friendship, I don’t think Jimmy meant to steal the spotlight from here. But intentions aside, that’s how it played out.

And worst of all, the joke just wasn’t funny.