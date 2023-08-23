The Evolution of Lauryn Hill

Black Excellence

The Evolution of Lauryn Hill

From the Fugees to The Miseducation, here is the life and career of Lauryn Hill.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Peter Pakvis/Redferns (Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill is one of the most fascinating figures in the history of music. She is supremely talented as a singer and MC. Few artists from her generation have had as big an influence on music as her. She’s considered by many to be one of the greatest female rappers of all time (if not the greatest) and partly responsible for women in hip-hop becoming worldwide stars in the industry.

Despite that, her life has not been all smooth sailing. She has not been void of criticism from fans and has not been active when it comes to releasing music after her only solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

But in the same breath, fans and critics alike continue to revere the person and artist that Ms. Lauryn Hill is. Here is her evolution.

New Jersey roots

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The legendary singer who would go on to sell millions of records was born Lauryn Noelle Hill on May 26, 1975, in East Orange, N.J. She was born to Valerie Hill, her mother, and father, Mal Hill. She also has an older brother, Malaney.

Family full of music

Lauryn Hill (r) and her mother Valerie Hill celebrate Lauryn Hill’s birthday at The Ballroom on May 26, 2015, in West Orange, New Jersey.
Lauryn Hill (r) and her mother Valerie Hill celebrate Lauryn Hill’s birthday at The Ballroom on May 26, 2015, in West Orange, New Jersey.
Photo: Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)

During a 2000 interview with the Academy of Achievement, Hill shared that she came from a family that was in love with music. She recalled being surrounded by music in her New Jersey home and that her mother played the piano and her father sang.

Translator Crew

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Screenshot: Ruffhouse Records

While in high school, Prakazrel “Pras” Michel came to Hill about starting a group. They called themselves the Translator Crew because they planned on rapping and performing in other languages outside of English. Later, Pras’ cousin, Wyclef Jean, joined the crew.

Acting career

Lauryn Hill On As The World Turns 1991 | They Started On Soaps - Daytime TV (ATWT)

Hill was an all-around entertainer. On top of being in love with music, Lauryn grew up taking acting lessons. She appeared in a few Off-Broadway shows most notably, MC Lyte’s Club XII. She also appeared in a myriad of shows and movies including As the World Turns, Here and Now, King of the Hill, Restaurant, and Hav Plenty.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Sister Act 2 (Finale) Lauryn Hill - Joyful Joyful With Lyrics (Ft. Whoopi Goldberg)

The role she was most known for as an actor was in the 1993 film, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. She starred in the film along with future EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg.

Fugees

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Eventually, Pras, Wyclef, and Lauryn changed their group name from the Translator Crew to the Fugees, as a way to take back the word “refugee,” which is a derogatory word for people forced to leave their country. They signed with Ruffhouse Records in 1993 and released their debut album a year later.

Blunted on Reality

Fugees - Nappy Heads (Official HD Video)

The Fugees’ debut album, Blunted in Reality, was released in the summer of 1993 and was well-received by critics and fans alike. While not as popular or beloved as their next and last studio album, the record featured some good songs, including “Nappy Heads, “Boof Bad” and “Vocab.”

The Score

Fugees - Fu-Gee-La (Official HD Video)

The group’s second and final album, The Score, was an absolute success and was one of the most popular releases of 1996. The record peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is currently certified seven times platinum by the RIAA. The album is filled with hits, including “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and my personal favorite, “Fu-Gee-La.” The record established Lauryn Hill as a star in the industry and was a launching pad for her to become a successful solo artist. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 39th Grammy Awards and won Best Rap Album

College career

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Barry Winiker (Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Hill attended Columbia University in 1993 but dropped out due to the growing success of The Score.

The Refugee Project

Rod Schrock and Lauryn Hill during Acceptance Gala for Refugee Project-Altavista - October 25, 1999, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States.
Rod Schrock and Lauryn Hill during Acceptance Gala for Refugee Project-Altavista - October 25, 1999, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States.
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection (Getty Images)

Hill founded the Refugee Project in 1996, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk by organizing charity events and concerts.

Love life

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc (Getty Images)

Hill dated Wyclef Jean for a while before meeting Rohan Marley, the son of the late Bob Marley, in 1996. In the same year, Hill became pregnant with her first child with Marley, Zion David. He was born on August 3, 1997. She dated Rohan up until 2009 and they have six children together.

The Fugees split

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

A year after the release of The Score, the Fugees split to work on their solo albums. Wyclef Jean released The Carnival in 1997 and Pras went on to release Ghetto Superstar in 1998.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill - Ex-Factor (Video)

After the group disbanded, Hill started working on her solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Released in August 1998, the record became an instant hit, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and breaking the first-week sales record for a female artist. The album was beloved by all and included many classic songs including, “Lost Ones, “Everything is Everything,” “Ex-Factor,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).” While the record included many hip-hop influences, it was largely an R&B and Neo soul album. Her first and only solo studio album has since been certified diamond by the RIAA.

New Ark

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive (Getty Images)

In November 1998, singers Rasheem Pugh and Vada Nobles who make up the group New Ark, filed a lawsuit against Hill and her label, claiming that they deserved a portion of the production and songwriting credits on 13 of the 14 songs on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. They also wanted a portion of the money made from the album, which was sizeable, considering it was the most popular record of 1998. Hill eventually settled out of the lawsuit in February 2001, paying New Ark $5 million.

Time

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Screenshot: Time magazine

In February 1999, Hil became the first hip-hop artist to ever grace the cover of Time magazine.

Grammys

Lauryn Hill Wins Album Of The Year For ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ in 1999 | GRAMMY Rewind

At the 41st Grammy Awards in 1999, Hill took home five awards including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Vocal Performance. Lauryn was on top of the music world.

Disappearance from the public eye

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP (Getty Images)

Seemingly out of nowhere, Lauryn Hill disappeared from the public eye in 2000, unwilling to do interviews or make any public appearances.

MTV Unplugged No. 2.0

Lauryn Hill - Freedom Time (MTV Unplugged No. 2.0) [Remastered In 4K] (Official Music Video)

During a special of MTV Unplugged in July 2001, Hill performed a live rendition of an album called, MTV Unplugged No. 2.0. It was officially released in May 2002. While it was not an official studio release, fans were excited to hear new music from the beloved singer.

Prison

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Kena Betancur (Getty Images)

Hill was sentenced to serve three months in prison and three months on house for tax fraud and failing to file taxes in May 2013. She was released in October 2013

Showing up late to shows

Lauryn Hill Argues With A Fan Who Heckled Her For Being Late In London

Despite being out of the public eye for a long time, Hill returned to doing live performances. But they were often disappointing to fans, as Hill would show up late to shows. It’s a reputation that has followed her throughout her career.

Allegations about working with her

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns (Getty Images)

During a 2018 interview with a Houston area radio station, Grammy Award-winning artist and musician Robert Glasper made some alarming allegations about Lauryn Hill, claiming she was the most difficult artist to work with. He claimed that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill included music that was stolen, people weren’t allowed to look her in the eyes, and that she can only be addressed as Ms. Hill.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour

Image for article titled The Evolution of Lauryn Hill
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP (Getty Images)

This year, 25 years after the release of her only solo studio album, Ms. Hill announced an anniversary tour, to celebrate her classic record. The Fugees (minus Pras) will open the shows that take place in the United States.

