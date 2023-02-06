2023 Grammys: Not Knowing Who Robert Glasper Is Isn’t the Flex You Think It Is Chris Brown

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

People truly show you who they are when they don’t get what they want , and Chris Brown is letting the world know how much of a sore loser and ignorant person he is.

On Sunday, as many of the greatest and most popular artists in the world waited to see if they would be taking home some of the most coveted awards at the 2023 Grammys, one person in particular wasn’t happy with the results.

After losing the Grammy for best R&B album to talented and accomplished American pianist and producer Robert Glasper for his 2022 album, Black Radio III, Brown acted out his frustration for the world to see. Take a look at what he posted on his Instagram story following his loss:

Advertisement

I understand the frustration over a loss, but outwardly attacking the artist you lost to is, well, pretty lame, especially when he is more than deserving.

Since Brown is a little lost on who Robert Glasper is, let me educate him. Glasper is a respected and talented producer, songwriter and pianist who has created acclaimed albums and worked with some of the best artists of this century.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Essentiel by Adele Skincare from head-to-toe (literally)

Essentiel by Adele is an all-purpose moisturizer, suitable for body, face, and even the under eye area. Buy at Essentiel by Adele Use the promo code GO20 Advertisement

His 2012 album, Black Radio won Glasper the 2013 Grammy for best R&B album and since then, he has won five more. He has produced and written on albums for Talib Kweli, Big K.R.I.T., Q-Tip, Kendrick Lamar, Common, Denzel Curry, Mos Def, Lupe Fiasco, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu and Anderson .paak just to name a few.

He’s also worked heavily on arguably the best rap album of all time, To Pimp a Butterfly.

Advertisement

Glasper has won more Grammys than you Chris. Out of his 11 nominations, he’s taken home five Grammy awards. Out of your 21 nominations, you’ve won one. Correct me if I’m wrong, but five is more than one.

So just stop with all the hate. In fact, if you want to make better-sounding music, you might want to consider working with him. It might help you break away from the old and tired formula you’ve been churning out for the last decade.

