Congratulations Kanye, you’ve done it again. Your comments have lost you even more opportunities. A recently-recorded episode of The Shop featuring the Chicago rapper will no longer be aired because he used the show as an opportunity to spew more anti-Semitic speech.



The Shop is a TV show produced by LeBron James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, who is the CEO of their production company, SpringHill. The show is done in an actual barbershop where guests from the sports, entertainment and creative world discuss a plethora of topics going on in the world currently.

In a statement to Andscape, Carter shared why the episode featuring Kanye won’t air:

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.

I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Apparently, Ye could not help himself and continued to double down on his anti-Semitic feelings during the episode, according to Andscape. Other guests on the now-scrapped episode included Atlanta rapper Jeezy and well-known shoe designer Salehe Bembury.

This announcement comes shortly after edited-out portions of Kanye’s interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson were obtained by Motherboard. Many of the clips show the Chicago rapper making even more heinous anti-Semitic statements, among other things.

Less than a week ago, West landed himself in social media timeout for anti-Semitic comments he made on Instagram and Twitter where he claimed Diddy was being “controlled by Jewish people” and that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

As you would imagine, those claims have led to an endless amount of well-deserved criticism for the accomplished artist. But, the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles has instead decided to reach out to the misinformed rapper and urge that he take a trip to their museum.

The museum said in a statement, “Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides.”

The statement later continued, “Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire.”

It’s thoughtful that the museum decided to educate instead of criticize. But I would be lying if I actually think that Ye is actually going to accept their invitation. Kanye has continuously shown that he’s not willing to learn from people that know more than him, even if it’s for his own good.

He’d rather continue in his misinformed ways than learn why his words are prejudiced and hateful.