We all know Sean “Diddy” Combs doesn’t need a reason to brag, but this is a pretty big deal, so I’ll give him a pass on this one.



According to former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, the prolific producer is now officially a billionaire. With his net worth hitting $1 billion, he comes in second behind Jay-Z on the list of hip-hop’s richest stars. Most of his wealth comes from his Cîroc partnership with Diageo, his majority stake in Revolt and his half ownership of DeLeón Tequila. The Bad Boy Records founder also bought back his former fashion label Sean John at the end of 2021 and has several extremely valuable personal possessions.

The “Last Night” rapper’s move up to second place comes as Kanye West’s net worth plummeted in the wake of his anti-semitic comments, which led to Adidas cutting ties with him. The Grammy-winner says he lost $2 billion after multiple companies ended their working relationships with the Yeezy designer. Some estimates claim he’s still worth somewhere between $400-500 million, so he’s not exactly hurting for cash. The “Power” artist owns some rights to his masters and music publishing, as well as a five percent stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear line Skims. Gilbert “Berner” Milam with $410 million and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young with $400 million round out the top five.

Diddy is one of those artists who always has multiple businesses and projects happening at the same time. Earlier this year, he announced that he was working on a new R&B album and released the song “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller.

Of course, the “Coming Home” artist never finds himself far from controversy. After former Bad Boy artist Ma$e repeatedly claimed that Diddy stole money from him, in August, the “Hello Good Morning” rapper defended himself during an interview with The Breakfast Club saying, “I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life. All I’ve ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making.” Though he’s always been rich, Diddy will now find out first hand if “Mo Money” really leads to “Mo Problems.”