Black GOP Congressman Rejects Florida's 'Slavery Was A Good Thing' Teaching Standards

Florida Rep. Bryon Donalds (R-Naples) had no problem joining the far-right House Freedom Caucus or backing former-President Donald Trump, whose bigotry seems to know no bounds. But Donalds does appear to have a line — and aspects of the state’s bizarre new Black history directive seem to have crossed it.

“The new African-American standards in FL are good, robust, & accurate. That being said, the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted,” tweeted Donalds. “That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this.”

For those who don’t spend hours of their day following the latest news out of Florida, here’s what’s going on. Earlier this month, the Florida Board of Education put out a directive suggesting that schools teach that enslaved people benefited from slavery by learning new skills. Democrats were quick to condemn the new standards, calling them “revisionist history.”

“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it,” said Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended the new standards, arguing that enslaved people had formed new skills as a result of forced labor. “It was not anything that was done politically,” he said regarding the adoption of the standards.

The fact that Donalds is (somewhat) pushing back against the Republican Governor of his state did not go unnoticed by DeSantis’ supporters.

“Did Kamala Harris write this?” tweeted DeSantis’ 2024 campaign rapid response director Christina Pushaw, in response.

DeSantis’s Press Secretary, who also happens to be the Education Commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr., also went on the attack. “We will not back down from teaching our nation’s true history at the behest of a woke @WhiteHouse, nor at the behest of a supposedly conservative congressman,” tweeted Diaz, clearly aiming her attacks at Donalds.

This isn’t the first time Donalds and DeSantis have clashed. Donald, once seen as a major ally of the Governor, shocked DeSantis’s world when he endorsed Trump in the Republican Presidential primary race.

This latest move from Donalds doesn’t appear to signal a shift leftwards (he’s still the only Black member of the Freedom Caucus), but it seems clear that for some on the far-right, DeSantis’ specific brand of shenanigans isn’t jibing.