Vice President Harris Speaks Out Against Florida's Controversial New Black History Curriculum

This week, the Florida Board of Education approved controversial new standards for teaching Black history in the state’s public schools. The move has already received criticism from the president of the NAACP and Florida’s teachers union. Now, Vice President Kamala Harris is the latest to denounce the decision.

During her keynote address at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc’s national convention on Wednesday, the Vice President spoke out against the disturbing new set of standards which includes teaching “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“Speaking of our children, extremists pass book bans to prevent them from learning our true history – book bans in this year of our Lord 2023. And while they do this, check it out, they push forward revisionist history,” she said in a speech shared with The Root. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”

The Vice President also took time to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s ongoing commitment to fight for American’s fundamental freedoms, including the right to vote and women’s bodily autonomy. And she called on her audience to join in the fight to protect future generations.

