The Biggest Fashion Trainwrecks From the 2025 BET Awards

Photo credit | Getty Images

Monday night’s 2025 BET Awards was a star-studded red carpet event that offered up a nice mixture of style and grace from its attendees. And while some celebrities arrived dressed to the nines, others…came up short. Here is a look at the stars who just couldn’t get it right.

What a Distressed Brat!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Da Brat attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Dressed like a “The Last Of Us” character, rap legend Da Brat walked the red carpet rocking a monochromic distressed look that was giving everything but award show ready. Disappointed? Sure. Shocking? Absolutely not.

Loud and Fashionably Wrong

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Cory Hardrict attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

From the Serengeti to the red carpet, Cory Hardrict boldly stepped on to the carpet with a wildly loud, cheetah print suit topped with a black leather beret. Bold fashion risk? Absolutely. Did we love it? Absolutely not. What a hot mess!

Flying Low With The Fashion Look

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Jim Jones (R) attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

In true Jim Jones fashion, the Harlem rapper kept it casual for the red carpet, but added some razzle-dazzle by sporting a burgundy trench coat. Was it cold in L.A. or was he trying to make this a statement piece? Either way, it was a fail.

No-Effort Jennifer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Jennifer Hudson attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Jennifer Hudson will never dodge those “she can’t dress” allegations. Hitting the red carpet in a plain black dress and minimal jewelry, the singer and talk show host gave us a look that had no effort. It appears as if she was attending a homegoing service instead of an award show. For such an important night in Black entertainment, her look was a major disappointment.

Kash Doll Wasn’t Pinned Up Well

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Kash Doll attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Kash Doll walked the carpet in a brown snakeskin dress that completely ignored the black tie memo. The fit was off, the makeup was dry, the tailoring was awful and lack of support up top had our faces screwed up. Two thumbs down for showing up to the BET Awards looking like that.

Jordin With No Fashion Sparks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Jordin Sparks attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Jordin Sparks graced the red carpet event in a modest look that, sadly, did nothing for gorgeous curves. While the vibrant peach color looked amazing against her skin, the style choice was not hitting the mark.

Beauty and Her Beast

Popular couple Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug came out rocking an undeniably eye-catching look for the red carpet event. The young singer was seen wearing a barely-there emerald green backless dress, while the “Digits” rapper wore a black suit, carrying a stuffed duck bag and a fur mask. We all know that Thug is comfortable taking all fashion risks, but this style choice made no sense.

90s Boy Band Fashion Vibes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Vic Mensa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Vic Mensa arrived on the red carpet dressed like a 90s pop singer. Does 98 Degrees want their missing member back? This look was an absolute miss.

The Bedazzled Bust Was A Mess

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Keke Palmer attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Keke “Never Missing A Check” Palmer missed the mark with this dress. The “One Of Those Days” actress lost us with the bedazzled designs on her bust, making the dress overall truly forgettable.

The Unstylish Cam Newton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Cam Newton attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Channeling Jiminy Cricket in his colorful ensemble, Cam Newton looked nothing less than foolish at the carpet event.

Drew, What Are You Wearing?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Drew Sidora attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The beautiful and talented Drew Sidora appeared on the red carpet in an unbalanced dress. The Atlanta Housewife was wearing a flared-out, glittery corset party dress that simply didn’t quite land, earning her an “E” for effort but not for the execution.

Mesh Couture Fail

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Skai Jackson attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Disney star Skai Jackson left nothing to the imagination with a poorly-designed gown. The gray corset, topped with a sheer mesh skirt, made the overall look more of a costume than couture.

What Event Was Muni Long Styled To Attend?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Muni Long attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

We are trying to figure out what event Muni Long was attending. Was it an office event? Her child’s graduation party? A church gathering? The outfit was too relaxed for the occasion. *Sigh* This was a complete letdown.