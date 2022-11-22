Kelly Rowland is still speaking positively of Chris Brown following her appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards this weekend.

For context, and as previously reported by The Root, on Sunday, Rowland presented the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, which ultimately went to Chris Brown— much to the disappointment of many fans. After the crowd booed Brown’s win, Rowland shushed them before going on to praise the “Go Crazy” singer for his talents and musical contributions to the genre.

“I wanna tell Chris thank you for making great R&B music and I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award and bring it to you, I love you. Congratulations,” Rowland said while accepting the award on his behalf in his absence.

Advertisement

Now, it appears, her stance towards the Breezy artist still hasn’t changed. In fact, she said as much during an interview with TMZ on Tuesday.

“I believe that grace is very real and we all need a dose of it. And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get. Even our own things that we have,” Rowland explained. “I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are human, we are human.”

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Balmonds - 50% Off Sitewide - November 25 - November 28 Super-soothing skincare.

Balmonds’ Skin Salvation is a cult favorite among makeup artists, and dermatologist-approved too. It soothes and reduces risk of irritation by protecting your skin barrier. Buy at Balmonds Use the promo code PRESALE30 Advertisement

When asked if she believed Brown should be forgiven for his past (and current?) transgressions, Rowland added: “You know what? We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way and grace is real. And we are human and everybody deserves grace, period.”

Advertisement

Given Brown’s pattern of abuse and alleged colorist views and behavior, many online are scratching their heads as to why the “Like This” singer is willing to die on this hill to seemingly defend Brown. Others, however, are sticking by Rowland.