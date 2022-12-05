The only thing more exciting than a baby announcement is a celebrity baby announcement. It’s always fun to share in the news of our favorite A-listers growing their families, especially when it comes as a complete surprise.



After Keke Palmer shocked us over the weekend with her big reveal while hosting Saturday Night Live, we thought it would be fun to look back at other times our favorite celebs surprised us with the news of their pregnancies. These are some of our favorite celebrity pregnancy reveals.

Keke Palmer - Saturday Night Live (2022)

If you were watching the December 3 episode of SNL, you are probably still stunned by host Keke Palmer announcement during her opening monologue. The actress told the audience that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first child. And she gave everyone a sneak peek at her baby bump.

Beyonce - MTV VMAs (2011)

#TBMTV How Beyoncé Announced Her 1st Pregnancy | MTV News

Awards shows are always full of surprises b ut Queen Bey dropped a major one on fans at the 2011 VMAs. She ended a stunning performance of her hit song, “Love on Top,” by opening her jacket to reveal her baby bump to the crowd. Fans flipped at the news that Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, were expecting their first child, Blue Ivy. And fans have loved watching the now 1o-year-old grow up before their eyes.

Cardi B - Saturday Night Live (2018)

Rapper Cardi B showed off her baby bump for the first time during a performance of “Be Careful” on SNL back in 2018. And in typical Cardi fashion, you know your girl brought the drama. After camouflaging her belly during her first performance, she surprised everyone during the second song of the night. And of course she stunned in a beautiful white custom Christian Siriano gown.

Cardi B - Be Careful [SNL Performance]

Cardi B - BET Awards (2021)

Two years after the SNL shocker, Cardi B dropped another surprise at the 2021 BET Awards. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared that she and husband Offset were expecting their second child on social media, just before hitting the stage to perform with Migos at the show. There, Cardi gave fans the first glimpse of her baby bump, wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that came complete with a cutout made to help with the big reveal.

Nicki Minaj - Instagram (2020)

Nicki Minaj shared the news of her first pregnancy in a series of Instagram posts back in July 2020 that broke the internet. Nicki proudly showed off her bump in a sexy bikini and heels, writing #Preggers.”

Kelly Rowland - Instagram (2020)

Singer/Actress Kelly Rowland posted a beautiful picture of herself in a May 2020 Instagram post. But this was no ordinary bathroom selfie. Rowland captioned her post, “It’s not a thirst trap.......I’m just gonna leave this here. #39.” A few months later, Rowland graced the cover of Women’s Health, showing off her gorgeous glow.

Ciara - Instagram (2020)

When it comes to the pregnancy announcement with the most beautiful backdrop, Ciara wins hands down. The singer announced that she and husband, NFL star Russell Wilson were expecting baby number three in a January 2020 Instagram post where she revealed her baby belly on a beach in Turks and Caicos.

Rihanna (2022)

Fans learned about RiRi’s pregnancy after photos surfaced of the singer out and about in NYC with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed a boy in May 2002. Now if only they’d share the name with us.