Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn Bishop who’s spent a lot of his time outside the pulpit in courtrooms these days, is filing another lawsuit, this time seeking $50 million from New York radio station 94.7 The Block and one of its hosts, Tarsha “Miss Jones” Jones.

The flamboyant preacher with both a past criminal record and a friendship with New York Mayor Eric Adams accuses Jones of using her morning show to push lies about him that damaged his reputation among her “thousands or millions” of listeners. Jones said on her Sept. 13 broadcast, “that Bishop Whitehead: is a ‘drug dealer,’ ‘using the church to hide that old drug money;’ ‘assaulted the young lady,’ and ‘[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,’” the lawsuit alleges.

Whitehead does have a criminal past, having served five years of a 10-to-30 sentence in a New York state prison for identity theft. He’s also been sued for fraud more than once, including a currently-pending case accusing him of lifting $90,000 from a 56-year-old former congregant and using it as a downpayment on a New Jersey mansion that he never ended up buying. In the meantime, Whitehead is also suing YouTubers DeMario Jives and Larry Reid for $20 million for allegedly smearing his good name.

If he wins either of those cases, the potential $70 million in judgments would go a long way toward replacing some of the stolen jewelry, reportedly valued somewhere between $400,000 and $1 million, that was stolen from him during a July armed robbery at his church that happened while he was preaching.

After that, he could buy a few more of the designer suits he favors, and maybe a few more luxury cars. Oh, yeah, he could also commit a few bucks to do the lord’s good work in Brooklyn, if he can spare it.