That Viral Stefon Diggs Boat Video With Cardi B Might Get Him in More Trouble Than You Expect...

From the Met Gala carpet to court side at a Knicks playoff game, it looks like NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been having lots of fun in the off-season with his rumored new boo, Cardi B. But now that his team is preparing to take the field in the fall, it looks like their relationship might be interfering with his day job.

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

The pair were spotted together over Memorial Day Weekend at a boat party. Video of the couple hanging out has gone viral – particularly the part that shows Diggs talking to a group of three women in bikinis and appearing to offer them an unidentified pink substance.

Advertisement

While Diggs was doing his thing, the Patriots were engaged in Organized Team Activities (OTAs), designed for working on skills, building team chemistry and preparing for the season ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, OTAs except for the mandatory minicamp are voluntary and a player’s failure to participate shouldn’t impact his position with the team, so the whole thing may be much ado about nothing. Speaking to the media during the practice, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said he talks to his players daily.

He added that the team is aware of what Diggs was doing over the Memorial Day Weekend, but that he has no plans to share any details from the conversations they had about it.

Advertisement

“The message will be the same for all our players — that we’re trying to make great decisions, and any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club,” he said.

As for fans, no one seems to care that Diggs missed the OTAs, but social media is divided on whether or not they thought what he was doing with the other women on the boat was dirty.

Advertisement

Some think Cardi was cool with the whole thing.

Advertisement

“Cardi was probably the one recording this video lol,” wrote someone on X.

While others think the “I Like It” rapper’s choice in men just went from bad to worse leaving Offset for someone like Diggs.

Advertisement

“And women praised her for “upgrading,” while she just got with another serial cheater,” wrote someone else.