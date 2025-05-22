Offset Goes Full-Blown Toxic Petty With This Move Against Ex Cardi B and Her New Boo Stefon Diggs

Offset has just achieved a new level of petty after coming for his estranged wife Cardi B on a diss track amid their chaotic divorce. Since Cardi hard launched her romance with Patriots star Stefon Diggs during the Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden, the mess just keeps getting messier.

Fans on social media were shook when Offset’s new track went viral on Twitter. Since gaining traction in the last 24 hours, the clip has received over a whopping 1.4 million views. It seems the rapper threatens that the “next rich n****a might take her,” as fans speculate the lyrics are directed toward the “Bodak Yellow” rap star.

At this point, viewers are watching their separation unfold…with popcorn and a drink.

“Athlete money on a whole nother level idk who offset talking to like that,” one fan responded in the comments. “Offset really went from Bad & Boujee to Petty & Personal,” a second teased. “Offset is bitter. He can’t take that she moved on with higher self esteem,” a third poked.

The former Migos star had harsh words for his ex-wife in a now-defunct post, as he was pictured wearing all black with all black shades, lighting what appeared to be a blunt. “Spend time with your kids, not just on the gram,” Offset, 33, captioned the now-deleted post. Cardi has yet to respond publicly to the sly dig.

The petty display comes just days after Cardi B went public arm-in-arm with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs who signed with the New England Patriots in March, earning himself a bag worth $63.5 million. The two packed on the PDA during their flirty date night sitting courtside at the Knicks game — and MSG was sure to give the lovebirds some camera time. According to fans, she appeared “happier than ever.”

In the ongoing split between Cardi B and Offset — who share two children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3 — the drama isn’t letting up. With diss tracks, deleted posts, and public rebounds unfolding on social media, their divorce is becoming quite a spectacle, and the tea is hot.