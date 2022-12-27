We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lovebirds T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are still going strong despite being ousted for an alleged affair last month. The Daily Mail published photos of the pair at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport from Monday morning. The article also featured an exclusive photo gallery that contained nearly 40 pictures.

The publication also broke the news of the couple’s romantic relationship. The GMA3 co-hosts were mired in one of the biggest scandals of the year when their affair was revealed. This ultimately led to speculation surrounding the respective marriages of Holmes and Robach.

The news also triggered paparazzi backlash on their families and severe professional consequences. The hosts were “benched” by ABC while the network conducts an investigation. But they are seemingly moving on, per The Daily Mail:

“And as the pair prepare to step into 2023 together, they may breathe a sigh of relief to leave behind a year in which their affair has left both of their 12-year marriages in tatters and heading to divorce. Holmes has a house in Atlanta where the couple had planned to spend Christmas. It is not known whether those plans were derailed by the bomb cyclone that grounded thousands of flights or the whirlwind of scandal in which they are embroiled.”

The outlet also published photos of the duo together a few days before Christmas leaving lunch at Capitale Grill near Holmes’s apartment located in the Financial District in New York City. They knew what they ate as well:

“Robach had a salad and glass of white wine while Holmes enjoyed a steak and a glass of red before, seemingly buoyed by the wine and conversation, the loved up pair made the short walk back to his apartment. The giddiness of their earlier liaisons, whether flirting in midtown bars or holding hands in the back of taxis, was lacking as they walked side-by-side but not touching.”

At this point, Holmes and Robach must know Americans are watching to see how their story unfolds. And we must admit, it’s going to be very interesting to see how it finally plays out. Holmes we hope you can rebound.