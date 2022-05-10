In case you were wondering what Steve Harvey thought about the slap heard ‘round the world, wonder no more. During an appearance at Georgia State University, the entertainer and Family Feud Host, 65, commented about the infamous Oscars incident during a keynote address he gave at the Atlanta law school.

Harvey was asked to come to the school at the request of former radio host and attorney Mo Ivory. The class studied the comedian’s legal agreements for three months. He discussed his own personal and professional struggles, which at one time included homelessness. Harvey also emphasized the importance of work ethic. “You can’t outhustle me,” Harvey stated. “My ability to work and grind covered up a lot of faults.”

When the topic of 2022's Oscars ceremony came up, Harvey gave a grounded answer. No, he wasn’t “ triggered and traumatized” like Amy Schumer nor would he sue like Jim Carrey. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Harvey explained that he’s “lost a lot of respect” for Smith and that slapping Chris Rock was “a punk move.” He also shared that he would have had a much different reaction than Rock:



“I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on,” Harvey said. “You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada [Will’s wife] would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

Harvey also embraced who he is at his core. “I’m just a hood boy. I come from the dirty. Very few will give it to you the way I give it to you. People often don’t want to tell you the side that got them there. That’s my specialty.”