In case there’s not enough Steve Harvey on your TV, ABC is bringing you more with its new courtroom show Judge Steve Harvey, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 pm.

As previously reported by The Root, the 10 episode comedic reality series follows as, “Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”



ABC also released a teaser for Judge Steve Harvey, with the clip showcasing several of Harvey’s trademark one-liners, and clearly setting the tone that this will not be like other legal shows.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture,” Steve Harvey said in a statement. “Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”



Courtroom shows have been a staple of daytime TV for years. Who doesn’t love watching a good roommate squabble play out on The People’s Court? The genre has never really been tested in primetime, though if anyone can make it work, it’s Harvey.

The comedian/host will find himself up against tough competition as the sixth and final season of This is Us also premieres Jan. 4, and CBS has the popular FBI franchise filling out its Tuesdays.

“Steve Harvey is completely in his element in this show, and that’s why we love working with him, and fans love watching him,” Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television said in a statement. “His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television.”

Judge Steve Harvey premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 pm on ABC.