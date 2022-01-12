* Deep, heavy Negro spiritual sigh*



Another day, another comedian citing cancel culture as the reason why they can no longer do what they do effectively.

This time, said comedian is none other than “Uncle Steve” aka Steve Harvey. Per Variety, the comedian and host said as much during the Television Critic’s Association (TCA) press run for his new ABC courtroom series, Judge Steve Harvey.

“The only way I can do one more special is if it’s at the end of my television career because it will end my television career,” Harvey explained. “We’re in the cancel culture now. No stand-up that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to. Chris Rock can’t. Kevin Hart can’t. Cedric the Entertainer can’t. D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven. He’s subscription-driven.”

He continued:

“If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain it,” Harvey continued. “Political correctness has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. But what people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes will have to be about people, because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I’ll have to wait until I’m done. And I’m not done. I want to do one more. I’ll probably have to call it This Is It.”

Hate to break it to you Steve, but as it’s often been expressed on this site and many others: cancel culture does not exist. Besides, you literally have “50-leven” other jobs so do you really need to do another special? More importantly though: would we even want him to anyway?

How do y’all feel about potentially seeing another standup special from Steve Harvey? Are you here for it or is it a hard pass? Let us know in the comments!