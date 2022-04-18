Serena Williams is ready to tell more of her and Venus’ story. Despite the scandal surrounding star Will Smith, the tennis superstar is open to more movies chronicling the rise of her and big sister Venus. In an interview with Insider, the 23-time Grand Slam champion explained that she’s open to expanding the Williams Cinematic Universe.

King Richard ends with Venus making it to the finals of her first senior tournament. Richard, seeing how hurt Serena is at watching Venus’ success, tells his daughter that while Venus will be No. 1 in the world, she will be considered the greatest of all time. Well, as we all know now, Richard was absolutely right, because Serena is widely recognized as The G.O.A.T. of women’s tennis.

“King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court,” she told Insider. “Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction. It’s two completely different stories.”

Though she’s open to making follow-ups to the sisters’ story, Serena knows it will be difficult for her to put some of those early personal struggles on screen.

“I had a rough journey,” she said. “I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela.”

She also explained that she’s not one to look back and reflect on her greatness.

“I don’t think I recognize my accomplishments enough,” she said. “I’m one of those people that’s like, ‘If it’s done, it’s done, I’ve moved on.’ Because if you think about what you’ve done too much, you may stop doing it. And I never want to stop. I’m still trying to reach my goals.”

Though she hasn’t played since injuring herself at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, the tennis star admits that she’s enjoying her time on the court more than she ever has before.

“This chapter makes me happy because for so many years I’ve played, and I’ve loved doing it, but now I’m playing just for me,” she said. “I compete when and where I want to go, but I don’t have to go. So I’m enjoying it in a different way.”

According to CBS Sports, she may be ready to compete again this summer. In a recent Instagram Live with NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, Serena hinted that she could be back for this year’s Wimbledon Championships. She noted that Rodgers was “hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon.” After the quarterback asked if she would play at the U.S. Open in New York, she responded, “I’ve got to play Wimbledon first.”

As a die-hard tennis fan, I’d love to see Serena come back and tie the all-time record by getting her 24th Grand Slam. But with talented young players like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff raising their games, Serena’s path to history will be harder than ever.

In the meantime, until she’s back on the court competing, King Richard is available on HBO Max.