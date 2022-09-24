Just yesterday, The Root wrote about a new report from the Anti-Defamation League stating that Florida has become a hotbed for white supremacist groups, especially those involved in the Jan. 6th riot. Now, the ADL has turned its attention to the popular music and podcast platform Spotify. According to the Washington Post, a second report from the ADL states there are at least 40 white supremacist artists on Spotify, even as the platform claims to crack down on context that “promotes or supports terrorism or violent extremism.”

ADL investigative researcher Calum Farley stated that there’s more content than what they found. ADL Center on Technology and Society (CTS) had also looked at Spotify’s platform rules and found they lacked clarity and allowed the platform to skirt responsibility . The report calls on Spotify to fight against hate speech without gaps in its enforcement procedures.

From the ADL:

“Despite adding explicit anti-extremist guidelines to their content policy, Spotify allows extremist content to flourish,” the group wrote. “Between the extremist content found in some artists’ bios, the white supremacist messaging in some band’s lyrics, and the white supremacist imagery found in the cover art, Spotify still has considerable work to do in implementing its new policy.”

The ADL’s report highlighted how easy it was for an artist to become certified on Spotify while claiming the artists they found served as a gateway to other white supremacist content. Some song clips contained speeches from Adolf Hitler and talked about the “great replacement theory.”

Spotify spokesman Adam Grossberg stated, “When we become aware of potentially violating content on our platform, our teams carefully review that content against our policies and take the appropriate action.”