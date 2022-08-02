Recent court documents allege the names of Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss were written on a pad of paper labeled “death list” found by police in the home of suspected Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell, Salon reports. Earlier this month, prosecutors revealed the existence of the “death list” but did not name the workers. Caldwells is charged with serious conspiracy.



“On January 19, law enforcement searched Caldwell’s residence pursuant to a search warrant issued in the Western District of Virginia. One record law enforcement recovered was a document entitled, ‘Death List,’” said the indictment from the Justice Department.

Caldwell’s lawyer claimed in his filing Friday that the list is nothing more than a harmless “doodle pad.”

“This document is not a ‘list,’ but, rather, a doodle pad. The words ‘death list’ are written in all caps, whereas the balance of writing on the doodle pad is written in upper and lower-case letters,” argued the defense motion to exclude the notepad evidence in the case against Caldwell.

Freeman and Moss testified before the Jan. 6th House Select Committee, stating they both received racist attacks and threats stemming from false claims created by former President Trump that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged. The death threats got so bad that both women had to go into hiding and quit. Ex-Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti also personally went to Ruby Freeman’s home to pressure her to confess to bogus election fraud claims.

