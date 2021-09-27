So, I don’t look into white supremacy that often. I mean, I used to watch the NFL, and I accidentally saw this song back when MTV played videos, but I don’t often wade in the “not all white people” pond.



So I must admit that I don’t know a thing about the great replacement theory (aka the white replacement theory) but that doesn’t mean that we can’t learn together.



Below is everything I found about the great replacement theory and why it matters.



Is the great/white replacement theory racist?

Yes.

How do you know?

Tucker Carlson and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz have talked about it and they sound like they like it so it must be racist.



But is it racist racist?

Yep, and it sounds pretty racist to me.

Well, what is it?

It’s the idea that the Biden administration is trying “to change the racial mix of the country,” Tucker Carlson told Megyn Kelly, which is like a wet boat shoe talking to a soiled Kentucky Derby sundress.

“In political terms, this policy is called ‘the great replacement,’ the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries.”



But it didn’t start out this way.



Wow, that is racist AF!

I know.

So what does Matt Gaetz have to do with it?

Well it’s a theory that’s being pushed around recently.

Are you saying it’s a young theory?

Yes and no.

OK, then Matt Gaetz is dating it. Got it.

No. I mean I don’t know, but I can say that he’s pushing Carlson’s theory at least on Twitter.

From the Wrap:



Gaetz’s tweeted that Carlson is “correct” about replacement theory as an explanation for “what is happening in America.” While Gaetz did not explain further, it’s implied he is talking about the resettlement of Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban took over. He added that the Anti-Defamation League — a non-governmental organization whose mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and to secure justice and fair treatment to all” — is a “racist organization.” The organization previously called for Carlson to be fired for accusing Biden with the replacement theory. “‘The Great Replacement’ theory and its racist and xenophobic roots have served as the inspiration for multiple mass shootings and deadly attacks,” the ADL tweeted last Friday.

But the original theory is old.



What do you mean?

See, racists love to rename racism: Jim Crow, redlining, Florida. So the great replacement theory is really just a jealous response to Critical Race Theory, but it started earlier and it’s basically some white folks being worried that the United States is going to be less white.



Here is how the ADL explains it:



“The Great Replacement” theory has its roots in early 20th century French nationalism and books by French nationalist and author Maurice Barres. However, it was French writer and critic Renaud Camus who popularized the phrase for today’s audiences when he published an essay titled “Le Grand Remplacement,” or “the great replacement,” in 2011. Camus himself alluded to the “great replacement theory” in his earlier works and was apparently influenced by Jean Raspail’s racist novel, The Camp of the Saints. Camus believes that native white Europeans are being replaced in their countries by non-white immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, and the end result will be the extinction of the white race.

Ahhh, so white people don’t want to be a minority?

Yes. Basically. So they are blaming all the world’s ills on immigration or people of color or LeBron James.



LeBron James?

Yes, white people love to hate LeBron James. I don’t know why as I think it has something to do with his school or Space Jam 2.

