After multiple Oscar nominations and an honorary award, Spike Lee finally won a competitive Oscar for co-writing the adapted screenplay for his film, BlacKkKlansman. However, he still had to take a backseat to Green Book, which won Best Picture of the year. Backstage, Spike channeled our best drunk uncle and had a few words to say about it.

He also took some time to talk about the impact of April Reign’s #OscarSoWhite campaign and its impact on diversity in the winners as well as his own work not being overlooked.

Without April Reign, #OscarsSoWhite, and the former president of the Academy Award of Motion Picture Sciences Cheryl Boone Isaacs, I wouldn’t be here tonight. They opened up the Academy to make the Academy look more like America. It’s more diverse. So that’s why three black women, if I’m counting correctly, won Oscars. That would not have happened without #OscarsSoWhite and Cheryl Boone Isaacs. Facts. As my brother Jay Z says, facts.

