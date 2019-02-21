It’s no secret that Hollywood has a problem with inclusion.

As April Reign pointed out with her viral #OscarsSoWhite years ago, Oscars have been white and, might I add, damningly male. Guess what? The greater Hollywood industry isn’t any less pale (or male, for that matter).

USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative did some research and found some not-so-surprising results: Between 2007 to 2017, out of the nearly 50,000 characters in the 1,100 most popular films who had speaking roles, just over 70 percent of those characters were white. Conversely, only about 12 percent were black, while less than 7 percent were Asian or Latinx.

When looking at gender across the decade, men were over two times more likely than women to have speaking roles than women. Between 2014-2017, only about 1 percent of the speaking roles were LGBTQ characters.

Disparities persist behind the camera, too.

There were more than 1,300 directors credited in 1,200 films between 2007-2018. Eighty were black—and only 5 in that small were women.

Advertisement

Through this lack of inclusion, industry leaders like Ava DuVernay have championed for women and people of color on both sides of the big screen. In fact, DuVernay mandated on her projects Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, that half of her crew—in every department—be filled with women or people of color. And for three seasons straight, she hired all women directors for her hit show Queen Sugar.

See the entire video above.

