In news that should surprise absolutely no one, ABC has decided that former GMA3 co-anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will remain benched from their positions until the network completes its investigation into Holmes’ previous relations with his colleagues.

The news was handed down to employees on Monday via an internal memo sent from ABC News President Kim Godwin, that was obtained by E! News, where she explained that the duo would “remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review.”

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” the memo read in part. “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

As previously reported by The Root, last week both anchors were taken off the show after evidence of their alleged romance hit the internet (and by “evidence” we mean pictures of the two of them looking real cozy that were published by The Daily Mail.) While they were both on air in the days following those pictures, ABC News decided to pull them off in order to “weigh the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company.”

Whether they’ve marked the number of on the scale or not, one major effect that’s happened as result of this all coming up is an active investigation into TJ Holmes personal relationships. Specifically, it’s the previous intimate relationship he had with a former producer and another former staffer at the network that’s now under review to make sure there were no company violations. As for Robach? She appears to be getting off scot-free, even garnering sympathy from folks online.

Rest assured though, Holmes’ seat at the GMA3 table will be kept warm by DeMarco Morgan, who’ll be “filling-in” for him pending ABC’s investigation findings.