While GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been temporarily pulled off air, viewers (and nosy non-viewers like me), have been anxious to see who would be stepping in to fill their shoes. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have been kind enough to keep the seats warm, but we just caught wind that the network has just named a semi-permanent replacement for Holmes. It’s reported that news anchor DeMarco Morgan will now step in to host the third hour of Good Morning America as producers scramble to figure out what the hell else to do.

The commotion however is not due to the fact that they’ve chosen to replace Holmes, but who they’ve decided to replace him with. Currently working as a weekday morning newscaster for a CBS affiliate out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Morgan once was a popular morning anchor in Los Angeles . But if you’re wondering why he looks so familiar, my theory is that it’s simply because he looks like a newer make and model of T.J. Holmes himself! And I’m not the only one to notice it .



Since the announcement of Morgan’s new gig, Black Twitter has had a field day pointing out the similarities between the two light- skinned, pretty- boy anchors. Not only that, but it might be safe to say that GMA3 has just expanded its viewership with the Black and ahem…thirsty among us.



“Damn he fine,” one Twitter user comments.



“Oh, we ‘bout to have another scandal on our hands,” writes another.



And as I’m sure you can imagine, the tweets get raunchier from there, complete with GIFs and memes, one of which shows Patrick Star (yes, from Spongebob) stepping out of his underwear as he enters the room.



Welp , leave it to Black Twitter to make a hot take hotter. We’ll soon see how this one ends up.

