In a story that was originally published by The U.S. Sun on Sunday, Good Morning America host Amy Robach was labeled “a bit downcast” and “looking a bit solemn” after she was spotted out and about in New York City. Her and co-host T.J. Holmes were removed from the famous talk show after an alleged affair between them was seemingly exposed last month.

In November, numerous photos circulated around the internet of Robach and Holmes apparently frolicking around New York without a care in the world—despite the fact that they are both married to other people. Shortly after the pictures came to light, Page Six reported that Holmes was being investigated by ABC for his alleged inappropriate relationship with Robach as well as other colleagues.

However, the narrative framed around Robach paints her more as a victim in this situation as opposed to a consenting adult. Outlets have claimed she “is currently going through a challenging time.” Even when Robach commented to DailyMail.com last week that “it’s kind of over now,” the publication insisted that she “was expressing frustration at the ongoing furor.”

However, Robach shouldn’t receive the benefit of the doubt—especially since Holmes isn’t. The pair understood the risks that would come with a romantic relationship between coworkers, especially since it was in the public eye—but apparently decided to have one anyway.

Earlier today, Page Six reported that ABC News anchors are “upset” over the scandal. A source reportedly told them that “every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama.” Hopefully with all of this righteous indignation, they will remember to hold both parties equally responsible.