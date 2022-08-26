It’s no secret that Snoop Dogg is a man of many enterprises, talents, and lanes. But if you needed a reminder, let his latest venture—an all-new children’s series titled Doggyland—Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes—serve as another reminder.

Per NBC News, the Death Row Records owner recently debuted the animated kids show on YouTube and YouTube Kids. Doggyland centers around a “multi-colored cast of dogs who sing, dance and rap to teach social, emotional and cognitive skills for toddlers to 8yr old children.” Snoop voices the main character of Bow Wizzle, who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast.

The family friendly show also encourages kids and parents to come together to learn new skills, as well as spread joy and love to one another, according to an official press release. The series comes in partnership with producer Claude Brooks and singer October London.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop said in a statement. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it. I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters. When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, Hip Hop Harry, which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

Added October, “Working with Snoop, you know our music has to be top notch and make all the kids and families get out of your seat and dance. While the Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes show is created with kids as the priority, the whole family will want to watch it and bump it!”

The first four episodes are available to view now on YouTube and YouTube Kids with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.