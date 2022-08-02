Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will be joining forces for an all-new football-centered comedy feature, titled The Underdoggs.

The forthcoming film will center around “Jaycen Jenning, ‘2J’s’ (Snoop Dogg), a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his fledgling career,” according to Deadline.



The premise of the film comes from Snoop and his longtime producing partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini. It will be directed by Charles Stone, with a screenplay written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis. The film will also be produced by Barris under his Khalabo Ink Society production banner, Snoop under his Death Row Pictures production banner, SMAC Entertainment, Panoramic Entertainment and MGM.

“The Underdoggs is a real personal project for me, considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15+ years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop said in a statement. “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

Added MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Brearton, “Snoop’s longtime commitment to his community via his youth football league is hugely inspiring to all of us at MGM. We are thrilled to be working alongside this incredible creative team to bring this great comedy to moviegoing audiences, and to further MGM’s commitment to the theatrical exhibition when it hits theaters next October.”

The Underdoggs is expected to hit theathers Oct. 20, 2023.