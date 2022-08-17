Did anyone else know that Snoop Dogg has his own line of breakfast products called Broadus Foods and that he co-founded it with Percy “Master P” Miller?

The rapper turned actor—who is also a cannabis brand owner—recently revealed the launch of his cereal Snoop Loopz. It’s gluten-free and similar to Froot Loops, except that it has “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows” Miller claims.

According to its website, Broadus Foods specializes in several items:

Broadus Foods Founder Calvin Broadus and CEO Percy Miller are committed to inspire economic empowerment by adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands. The culture has crowned the two iconic legends, “Kings of Breakfast Foods” for the world famous Mama Snoop breakfast foods consisting of cereal, oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup.

A percentage of sales is donated to charities, like Door of Hope which is a Christian non-profit, based in Pasadena, serving Los Angeles County. It remains one of the only homeless providers that shelters any kind of family together in their own private unit.



Snoop is hardly new to the culinary space. The star has worked with 19 Crimes wines for years, with his collection including a rosé and a red blend. He also hosted Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1 alongside Martha Stewart. The show was nominated for an Emmy.

The emcee also wrote a 2018 cookbook entitled From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. It remains at the top of Amazon’s Soul Food Cooking, Food and Wine bestsellers.