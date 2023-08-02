'Slavery Was Good' DeSantis Cancels Diversity In Disney District Because Of Course He Would

On Tuesday, it was announced that Disney World’s governing district banned diversity, equity and inclusion programs. This particular district is under the rule of appointees selected by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his latest stunt can be added to the list of racist ass things he’s done.

DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2024 presidential election (and is failing miserably) , has made it a point of going after DEI programs in higher education. Now, because of the governor’s actions, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District explained in a statement that its diversity, equity and inclusion committee would be abolished.

In addition, any jobs connected to DEI would be eliminated as well. Initiatives that awarded contracts with the intention of reaching racial or gender equality were also cut, even though they remained from when the district was controlled by Disney supporters. The district’s latest administrator—who is Black and a former leader of the Central Florida Urban League—defended DeSantis’ actions.

“Our district will no longer participate in any attempt to divide us by race or advance the notion that we are not created equal,” Gilzean said. “As the former head of the Central Florida Urban League, a civil rights organization, I can say definitively that our community thrives only when we work together despite our differences.”

Gilzean also called DEI initiatives “illegal and simply un-American.” The fight between DeSantis and Disney started last year after Disney publicly disputed the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” policy, a Florida law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity. DeSantis reacted by taking over the district through Republican approved legislation.

As soon as he got control, he appointed a new board of supervisors to run municipal services for hotels and theme parks. Disney countered by suing the governor and his board appointees in federal court, stating DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights. The board members of the governing district then sued Disney in state court with hopes of refuting those claims.