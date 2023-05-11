In first reactions to the film, Bailey has received overwhelming love for her performance. Her award-winning co-stars are also raving about the Grown-ish actress. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, described her admiration for Bailey.

“There’s something about Halle as a human…she’s so strong. She’s also so open and vulnerable,” McCarthy said. “She’s the best mix of everything you could possibly be as a young woman. As the mother of two women, I want my girls to watch her be that strong person. To take her place, to demand her place the way she wants it to be in the world. She does that with such incredible grace and poise and extreme talent.”

Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton, echoed McCarthy’s sentiments, highlighting Halle’s undeniable star quality.

“She has that thing that only movie stars have, which is you can’t take your eyes off her,” Bardem said. “It’s a constant aura around her that goes beyond the quality as a performer, which I didn’t know she had because I never saw her doing anything else. I heard her singing and it’s great to be present when she’s singing.”

We’ve discussed how important it is to see this beautiful Black woman take on this role, but none of that would matter if she weren’t absolutely stunning as Ariel. The popularity of the original film and its music was already going to make the movie a hit. Halle Bailey delivering an iconic, unforgettable Ariel will make it an instant classic.

The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters May 26.