Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Movies

Here's Why Halle Bailey Is 'Really Excited' for the New Iteration of The Little Mermaid

The Grammy-nominated singer also shared insight into what the filming process was like in a new interview.

By
Shanelle Genai
Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

With nearly two months ago until the release of the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, the excitement from fans for this new take is getting more palpable with each passing day.

But they aren’t the only ones feeling it. The film’s star is also counting down the days and recently shared what thrills her the most when it comes to this re-imagined feature in a new cover interview for Edition Magazine. Unlike the original, Bailey shared that this retelling will do more than just repeat the premise of Ariel wanting to leave sea life behind for a life with a prince—it’ll expand it.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” she explained. “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants. As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

The Little Mermaid | Official Trailer

Elsewhere in the interview, she divulged details of the process of bringing this story to life while filming in London, revealing that there days where she in the water for 13 hours and sitting in a harness for long lengths of time. But through it all, the roles helped her to grow in a myriad of ways and showed her something in herself.

“I feel like I learned so much through her. I auditioned when I was 18, got the role when I was 19, and I turn 23 this year. So I genuinely feel like [Ariel’s] helped me grow up,” she said.

“I pushed myself as far as I’ve ever pushed myself in life. And I feel like the message from her was to know that you’ve always had it in you,”she concluded.

The Little Mermaid, starring Bailey, Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Simone Ashley and Daveed Diggs hits theaters May 26.